FLORENCE, Al. (WHNT) — After receiving social media backlash regarding a viral video, the Florence Police Department (FPD) released dash and body cam video showing a man’s arrest. Now, that man’s attorney is speaking out.

According to the FPD, Michael Stanford was pulled over at a gas station for not using his turn signal.

During the traffic stop, the department said Stanford did not roll down his window and when asked to step out of his car, they say he refused. Officers shortly after can be seen in the video forcing him out of the car and placing him in handcuffs on the ground.

FPD charged Stanford with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and third-degree criminal mischief.

News 19 spoke with Stanford’s attorney Jaimee Elizabeth Hunter and contrary to the department’s reasoning for the traffic stop, she believes otherwise.

“The question probably becomes whether or not the police department was in their legal right to even pull Mr. Stanford over and we don’t believe that’s the case,” Hunter told News 19. “Mr. Stanford, my client, didn’t violate any traffic stops or anything like that to initiate the stalking nothing comes back from the license plate you actually see him using a turn signal.”

Hunter said officers dragged Stanford out of his car, assaulted him and damaged his property before putting him behind bars.

The attorney said despite the department posting multiple perspectives of that arrest video, she said it didn’t show what her client did to initiate that kind of response by those officers.

Although it’s still early in the aftermath of the arrest, Stanford’s legal team plans to file a civil claim in the near future.