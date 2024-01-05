MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WDHN) — Two brothers convicted of a murder-for-hire plot that left a beloved Enterprise teacher dead in her driveway have been sentenced in a Montgomery federal courtroom.

During a sentencing hearing on Thursday, January 4, Judge Austin Huffaker ordered Jason and Darin Starr to serve life in a federal prison.

In late September, the brothers were found guilty of Racketeering Murder after a nine-day trial.

During the trial, the prosecution told the jury, comprised of 11 women and 1 man, that Jason hired his brother to kill his wife, Sara Starr, paying him $3,000 and a motorcycle to carry out the plot.

Sara Starr was found shot to death in the driveway of her Enterprise home in November 2017.

Immediately following the guilty verdict, Jason was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals. Judge Huffaker also ordered the seizure of Jason’s assets and the freeze of his bank accounts.