A protest in Mobile calling for the repeal of the Alabama Memorial Preservation Act

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – A protest to appeal The Alabama Memorial Preservation Act took place in downtown Mobile on Sunday evening.

This protest put on by Mobile For Us called not only for the appeal of the preservation act but also for the removal of all statues and monuments with segregation or confederate ties. It was a small crowd who turned out, but their message was loud and clear. One particular local tie to this act is the Wallace Tunnel which it’s namesake protects. Antione Moore, one of the organizers saying “Tunnels are meant to connect two things, George Wallace was against that connected people. We don’t need a tunnel named after a person that doesn’t reflect what Alabama is today.”

Mobile stood in solidarity with other protesters statewide against this act protecting those types of monuments. Travis Abshear, another protester saying “It’s important for us to acknowledge our history, but that doesn’t mean it has to be celebrated.” Moore went on to agree “They don’t need a statue, they don’t need a monument named after them. They need to be in a museum.”

Multiple people gave speeches while they protested at Mardi Gras Park including 11-year-old Kayla Ellis. “If change doesn’t happen, this country is going to be broken. This country is going to shatter. Change needs to happen. I want this country to be peaceful. I want there to be no racism.” Ellis said.

After those speeches were over they marched onto the sidewalks on Government Street chanting “move the monuments” and more. Overall, they said they are proud of the progress in our area like the removal of the Admiral Semmes statue, but they say we still have a ways to go.

