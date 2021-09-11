A message from Governor Kay Ivey on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 tragedy

Governor Ivey shared a message to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the tragic events that happened on September 11, 2001.

“On the 20th anniversary of one of the most unconscionable tragedies in our nation’s history, we pay homage to the remarkable heroism of the first responders, health care workers, service members and all of those selfless civilians who leapt into action on that dark day and in the days ahead for their fellow man. My hope and prayer for our country is that we never forget those who were lost and the sacrifices we made in the days that followed.” Governor Kay Ivey

Flags in the state are being displayed at half-staff to honor and remember the 2,977 Americans that lost their lives on that day.