A look at this year’s Superbowl Ads

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — According to Ad Age, a 30-second spot during this year’s Superbowl cost up to $5.6 million. Is it worth it?
Joel Lugar of media company Intermark Group joined Art and Alissa on the morning news to discuss which Superbowl Ads made an impact and which fell flat on delivery.
Watch the interview above for more.
