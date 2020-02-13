98-year-old Girl Scout has been selling cookies for 88 years

WERNERSVILLE, Penn. (WTNH) — People across the nation are ecstatic for Girl Scout cookie season, but no one is more excited than Ronnie Backenstoe.

The 98-year-old Pennsylvania woman has been selling cookies for the last 88 years.

“I became a Girl Scout in 1932,” Ronnie told WMFZ-TV. “I said, ‘when can I be a Girl Scout?’ My mom said, ‘when you’re 10.’ So when I was 10, I was ready to go.”

Her troop adventures have taken her from coast to coast and around the world. She eventually became a Scoutmaster and traveled the world with her troop.

She said she couldn’t let the uniform go even in retirement, adding that she’s happiest when she is selling cookies alongside her fellow scouts.

“Oh, I love it, oh yes,” Backenstoe said, smiling. Her favorite Girl Scout cookie is peanut butter.

When she first started, cookie boxes sold for 15 cents each, and there were only three flavors.

She said her main goal is to inspire and influence future generations.

“I think that it was just part of living, and that’s what real girl scouting is; it teaches you how to live.”

To this day, Backenstoe proudly dons the uniform and eats the goods.

“I could always eat some cookies,” she said, smiling.

