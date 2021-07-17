90’s themed museum opens in North Carolina

CONCORD, N.C. (WIAT) — What started out as an Airbnb, has now transformed into a home of the 90’s selfie museum — in North Carolina.

Guests are able to see the different paintings of their favorite artists, and they’re also able to play games.

The museum offers over 100 places to take pictures, with hand painted murals.

The 3800 square foot space includes over 40 areas of wall to wall 90’s designs, all hand painted by local artists.

Find out more about the museum at their website here.

