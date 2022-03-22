ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — An elderly man died Sunday in a house fire, according to Atmore Police Chief Chuck Brooks.

The fire started early Sunday morning at a house on Ann Street, near North Main Street.

Frank Jones, a 90-year-old Air Force veteran, died in the fire.

“He just made friends wherever he went,” his son Kelvin Jones said.

Jones served 23 years in the U.S. Air Force and he retired from the Alabama Department of Corrections. In his later years, he enjoyed time with his family especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

“My grandson, every weekend, he would come stay with grandpa,” Kelvin said. “Yeah, they were inseparable. The only thing they argued about was who drank too much milk.”

Roslyn Dailey was a neighbor and said she knew Jones for more than 20 years.

“I get real emotional when I talk about him because me knowing him so long, ya know,” she said.

She talked to him every day. She misses seeing him out on the front porch.

“Every day I come across this street and talk to him if he’s out on the porch. I either go to the window and knock on the window and tell him to come out,” Dailey said.

Maurice White used to cut his hair and became a friend over the years.

“He was a good ol’ fella,” White said. “He got along with everybody. Everybody liked him.”

Jones had just turned 90 years old. His son says he lived a long life and their family knows he’s in a better place.

“His last breath no matter how agonizing it was, his next one was in heaven with Jesus,” Kelvin said. “Yep..his last breath here was his first one in heaven.”

Jones’ wife and great-grandson made it out of the house safely. A cause of the fire has not been determined.