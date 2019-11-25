82-year-old bodybuilder defends herself against home intruder

ROCHESTER, NY (CNN NEWSROUCE/WHAM) — A crowd gathered around 82-year-old Willie Murphy at the Maplewood YMCA over the weekend.

All of them were captivated as Murphy shared the story of what she experienced Thursday night when a man knocked on the door to her home.

“He was outside and saying ‘Please, call an ambulance because I’m sick. I’m sick,” Murphy said.

She said she called police, but didn’t let the man inside. Then, something happened.

“I hear a loud noise and I am saying to myself ‘What the heck was that,'” she said. “The young man is in my home, broke the door.”

Murphy said she tried not to panic. After all, she’s spends most her days as an award winning weight lifter who just won a competition earlier this year.

“I’m alone and I’m old, but guess what? I’m tough,” she said.

Murphy said she grabbed a nearby table.

“I took that table and I went to work on him and guess what? The table broke,” she said.

The man fell to the floor.

“And when he’s down, I’m jumping on him,” she said.

When officers arrived minutes later, it wasn’t Murphy who needed medical attention.

“He’s laying down already, because I really had did a number on that man,” she said.

The suspect, who police say was intoxicated, was taken to the hospital. Murphy is not pressing charges.

Today, Murphy is cheered on by her friends at the gym, some even taking selfies with her. Rajen Sells said he hopes the suspect learned a lesson.

“She is the wrong person to mess with,” Sells said.

