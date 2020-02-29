75-year-old Fla. woman arrested after running over, killing friend while possibly drunk

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. (CNN) — A 75-year-old Florida woman was arrested for alleged drunk driving after police say she hit and killed her friend outside an apartment complex.

Rita Fulp has been charged with DUI manslaughter in connection to the crash that occurred in October.

According to police, Fulp had gone to eat with some of her friends before she went to drop one of them, Larry Anderson, off at home. Fulp told police she then drove off and hit a bump. She thought it was the median and backed up and hit the bump again.

When she got out of the car, she realized she had run over Anderson.

Fulp admitted she had three mixed drinks at dinner and was on medication for blood pressure and depression as well. Her blood alcohol concentration test results came back and Fulp had a BAC of 0.12, well over the legal limit.

Fulp was booked into jail Wednesday and is now out on bond but is required to stay sober.

LATEST POSTS