1  of  69
Closings
ADVENT EPISCOPAL SCHOOL ALABAMA SCHOOL OF FINE ARTS ALABASTER CITY SCHOOLS ALTAMONT SCHOOL ANNISTON CITY SCHOOLS ATTALLA CITY SCHOOLS BESSEMER ACADEMY SCHOOL BESSEMER CITY SCHOOLS BIRMINGHAM CITY SCHOOLS BLOUNT COUNTY SCHOOLS BROOKHILLS EARLY LEARNING CENTER CALHOUN COUNTY SCHOOLS CASA PRESCHOOL CHEROKEE COUNTY SCHOOLS CHILTON COUNTY SCHOOLS CORNERSTONE SCHOOLS OF ALABAMA CULLMAN COUNTY SCHOOLS EPHESUS ACADEMY ETOWAH COUNTY SCHOOLS FAIRFIELD CITY SCHOOLS FAITH CHRISTIAN SCHOOL FAYETTE COUNTY SCHOOLS GLAD TIDINGS CHRISTIAN ACADEMY GLEN IRIS BAPTIST SCHOOL GOSPEL LIGHT BAPTIST ACADEMY IN HELENA GREEN VALLEY WEEKDAY GREENE COUNTY SCHOOLS GREENE COUNTY SCHOOLS HALE COUNTY SCHOOLS HOMEWOOD CHURCH OF CHRIST DAY SCHOOL HOMEWOOD CITY SCHOOLS HOOVER CITY SCHOOLS HUNTER STREET BAPTIST WEEKDAY INDIAN SPRINGS SCHOOL JACKSONVILLE CHRISTIAN ACADEMY JEFFERSON COUNTY SCHOOLS KIDDIE ACADEMY OF BIRMINGHAM LEEDS CITY SCHOOLS MARION COUNTY SCHOOLS MCELWAIN CHILD DEVELOPMENT CENTER MITCHELL’S PLACE SCHOOL MOUNTAIN BROOK CITY SCHOOLS MT. PILGRIM CHRISTIAN ACADEMY AND DAYCARE NEW LIFE CHRISTIAN SCHOOL OF EXCELLENCE ONEONTA CITY SCHOOLS OXFORD CITY SCHOOLS PELHAM CITY SCHOOLS PELL CITY SCHOOLS PICKENS COUNTY SCHOOLS PRIMROSE SCHOOL AT LIBERTY PARK SACRED HEART OF JESUS CATHOLIC SCHOOL SHELBY COUNTY SCHOOLS SHELTON STATE COMMUNITY COLLEGE SHELTON STATE COMMUNITY COLLEGE ST. CLAIR COUNTY SCHOOLS ST. JAMES CATHOLIC SCHOOL – GADSDEN SUMITON CHRISTIAN SCHOOL SYLACAUGA CITY SCHOOLS TALLADEGA CITY SCHOOLS TALLADEGA COUNTY SCHOOLS TARRANT CITY SCHOOLS THE DONOHO SCHOOL THE LEARNING CENTER AT NEW LIFE THE LEARNING CENTER AT NEW LIFE TRUSSVILLE CITY SCHOOLS VESTAVIA HILLS CITY SCHOOLS VICTORY CHRISTIAN SCHOOL AND PRESCHOOL WALKER COUNTY SCHOOLS WEST BROOK CHRISTIAN

6-year-old SC girl disappears from yard after getting off school bus

National

by: WJW

Posted: / Updated:

CAYCE, South Carolina (WJW) — Authorities are trying to find a 6-year-old girl who went missing in South Carolina.

Faye Marie Swetlik got off the school bus Monday afternoon, but her parents said she disappeared from her yard shortly after that.

They called police, and more than 100 volunteers and law enforcement officers began searching for her.

“We’re hoping for the best. We wanna get Faye back home. So we’re not leaving any stone unturned,” said Sgt. Evan Antley. “We’re asking everybody questions; we’re not leaving anybody out. We are exhausting every resource we have and then some. We are doing everything we can to get this girl home.”

Faye has strawberry blonde hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing polka dot boots and a black T-shirt.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories