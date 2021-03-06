5-year-old musician going viral on social media

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WIAT) — A five year old from Virginia is going viral on social media. His name is Kingsley Rosario. He shared his music producing skills with the world last month on Tiktok , now the video has more than eight million views.

His mom says she had no idea his casual time on the ipad was spent producing music. The five-year-old phenomenon hasn’t had any formal training. The video even caught the attention of some celebrity DJ’s. Kingsley hopes to be a police officer and music producer when he grows up.

