3 people charged after police say they smoked, bought marijuana with minor

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Three people were charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor after police say they bought and smoked marijuana with the minor.

Joseph Luisette, 19, of Little River, Ashley Davis, 21, of North Myrtle Beach, and Amir Abraham, 18, of Little River have been booked into J. Reuben Long. North Myrtle Beach police reported the three were found parked in a car at 12:32 a.m. on Tuesday.

Police said they searched the car after smelling marijuana. According to the report, Luisette told officers “everyone in the vehicle had been smoking marijuana.” Police said the minor told them she went with all three when they purchased the marijuana. Davis told police she did not know the age of the minor.

The minor was released to the custody of a parent.

The three arrested are awaiting a bond hearing as of Thursday afternoon.