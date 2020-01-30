3 dead after plane leaving from Huntsville crashes in Illinois, authorities say

The lights of emergency vehicles can be seen behind rescue personnel as they stand along a gravel lane that leads to the sight of an airplane crash near 3184 East White Timber Road in Springfield, Ill., Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. The Springfield Airport Authority confirmed that the plane went down shortly after 3 p.m. and was heading inbound towards Abraham Lincoln Capitol Airport. (Ted Schurter/The State Journal-Register via AP)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Three people were killed when a small plane crashed in a field southeast of Springfield, Illinois.

The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Department says the pilot of the twin-engine Piper Aerostar reported having trouble with the plane’s instruments prior to the crash. Springfield Airport Authority executive director Mark Hanna says the plane went down around 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Hanna said the plane was attempting to land at Abraham Lincoln Capitol Airport in Springfield and missed two houses before impact.

According to Hanna, the plane was headed to Springfield from Huntsville, Alabama. It originally took off from Florida’s Sarasota/Bradenton International Airport.

LATEST POSTS