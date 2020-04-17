2nd teen charged in death of man pushed into Chicago train

National

by: Associated Press, Chicago Sun Times

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO (Chicago Sun-Times) — A second Chicago teenager has been charged in the killing of a former Marine who was allegedly pushed into a moving train.

Chicago police say 19-year-old Fajour Hodges was arrested and charged Thursday with first-degree murder in the April 7 death of Mamadou Balde.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that Hodges allegedly punched the 29-year-old victim and helped 18-year-old Ryan Munn push Balde into a moving Red Line train at a downtown “L” stop, killing him.

Hodges on Friday was ordered held without bond. Munn was arrested last week and is being held without bail.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES