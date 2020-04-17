2nd teen charged in death of man pushed into Chicago train

CHICAGO (Chicago Sun-Times) — A second Chicago teenager has been charged in the killing of a former Marine who was allegedly pushed into a moving train.

Chicago police say 19-year-old Fajour Hodges was arrested and charged Thursday with first-degree murder in the April 7 death of Mamadou Balde.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that Hodges allegedly punched the 29-year-old victim and helped 18-year-old Ryan Munn push Balde into a moving Red Line train at a downtown “L” stop, killing him.

Hodges on Friday was ordered held without bond. Munn was arrested last week and is being held without bail.

LATEST POSTS