WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WGN-TV) — Two teenagers were arrested Thursday in connection to the shooting death of Illinois volleyball coach Niolis Collazo.

The Waukegan Police Department executed two arrest warrants around 8 a.m. Thursday at two different locations for two teenagers who are believed to be involved in the shooting death of 23-year-old Collazo last month.

Collazo, of Waukegan, was killed in a shooting in Waukegan on Saturday, May 8. Police said Collazo’s car was one of two vehicles struck by gunfire that night.

According to officials, a man, who occupied the first vehicle that was hit, was not injured. The second vehicle was occupied by Collazo, who was struck by the gunfire. She was pronounced dead at the hospital sometime later.

Waukegan Mayor Ann Taylor released the following statement Thursday:

“Niolis Collazo was a beloved Waukeganite, a cherished coach, and a mentor to Waukegan students. While nothing we ever can do will fully ease the Collazo’s family pain and anguish during this time, I am pleased the Waukegan Police Department and the Lake County State’s Attorney successfully collaborated in the arrests that occurred earlier this morning. As Mayor of Waukegan, I extend my deepest condolences to Ms. Collazo’s family.”

During Thursday’s arrests, officers discovered six handguns. Both teens are being charged with two counts of first degree murder and are currently being held on $5 million bond.