2 dead after shooting along Highway 14 in Macon County

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – Macon County Sheriff’s office is investigating a Sunday shooting that occurred along Highway 14.
Macon County Sheriff Andre’ Brunson confirms two people have been killed in what appears to be a domestic dispute shooting in Notasulga near the Auburn Bank along Highway 14.
News 3 is working to confirm more information.
