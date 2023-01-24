(NEXSTAR) – A husband and wife have died after a sign advertising a Denny’s restaurant in Kentucky toppled and fell on their car last week.

Detectives said the Denny’s sign, outside a restaurant in Elizabethtown, blew over on Thursday at around 1:30 p.m. amid high wind gusts, NewsNation affiliate WDKY reported. The three occupants of the car — a married couple and their daughter — were extricated and hospitalized.

Lillian Curtis, 72, died as a result of her injuries the same day, according to an online obituary. Days later, on Monday, the victims’ family said Lloyd Curtis, her 77-year-old husband, had also died from his injuries, according to WDKY.

The couple’s daughter was admitted and released from the hospital.

A spokesperson for Denny’s said the company is currently cooperating with authorities “to fully understand what led to this tragic accident.”

“Denny’s is deeply saddened by the recent news that two individuals passed away due to the accident that took place at our Elizabethtown location last week,” Denny’s wrote in a statement obtained by NewsNation. “Our hearts go out to all of those involved, and we offer our deepest condolences to the Curtis family and their friends.”

Lloyd Curtis had undergone heart surgery in Louisville only days before the accident, and was being driven home from the hospital by wife Lillian Curtis when the sign fell on their car, according to the couple’s granddaughter, who started an online fundraiser to cover the cost of a memorial service and travel expenses.

“Please keep my family in your prayers for this is a very difficult time for all of us,” she wrote in the description for the fundraiser, which was initiated prior to Lloyd Curtis’ death. “My nanny was loved by so many people and this loss has left a hole inside us all.”

Lillian and Lloyd Curtis left behind three children and eight grandchildren, according to their online obituaries.