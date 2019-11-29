19-year-old son communicates with mother for first time

BOSTON (WCVB/CNN NEWSOURCE) — One Massachusetts mother has a lot to be thankful for this year.

Beth Bostic’s 19-year-old son, James, just said his first words, the very words every mother dreams of hearing.

“James is a child who was born perfectly healthy and because of jaundice became disabled,” Bostic said.

For 19 years, Bostic has not been able to communicate with her child.

“We’ve had quite the journey of trying to find different ways for him to be able to interact with the world,” she said.

Three years ago, James’ health spiraled. The only successful intervention was a neurological procedure performed in the Midwest, where doctors there hoped it would stop the crisis. Bostic prayed it would lead toward communication.

“It was nothing short of a miracle,” she said. “It was amazing.”

Eventually, it worked.

“He’s no longer going to have to be dependent on me being his voice for him,” shes said. “He literally has his own voice and that has been mind-blowing.”

James’ first words were Bostic yearned to hear.

“I fell apart,” she said. “I was like, ‘Oh my God. My son after 18 years, almost 19 years, finally, on his own, told me he loved me.”

Life will never truly be settled for this family, but they are happy. Bostic is now studying healthcare policy so that she might help others access better care. She credits her faith and her ability to gravitate toward what is good.

“Don’t give up,” she said. “There are a lot of answers out there and you don’t have to go through this alone.”

