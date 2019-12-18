15-year-old student hit, killed by school bus in Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CNN/AP) — Authorities say a 15-year-old girl has died after being struck by a school bus near West Palm Beach.

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s officials say the crash happened about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The girl was taken to a hospital where she died. Vehicle homicide investigators are on the scene.

The girl’s name has not been released. Officials also have not released details about how the crash happened.

