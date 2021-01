Eloy, Ariz. (WIAT) — At 100-years-young, Charlie Montanaro might be the most adventurous triple-digit human around. He planned a very special adventure for his 100th birthday. The World War II veteran traveled to Arizona with his entourage of 15 —- for the big moment.

He smiled as he soared through the air, thousands of feet above his friends until he landed and said, “let’s do that again!” he says he now plans to skydive every birthday

LATEST POSTS