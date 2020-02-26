10-year-old is killed by school bus in Brooklyn, police say

NEW YORK (AP) — Police say a 10-year-old girl was struck and killed by a school bus in Brooklyn.
A police spokesman says the girl, Patience Albert, was crossing a street in the East New York neighborhood around 6:45 a.m. when she was hit by a bus as it was turning right.
The child was taken to Brookdale Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Police say the bus driver has been arrested on charges of failure to yield to a pedestrian and failure to exercise due care.
