1-year-old accidentally shoots mom, baby in Walmart parking lot, police say

GRANBURY, Texas (WJW) — Police in Texas are investigating an accidental shooting involving a one-year-old child.

The Granbury Police Department on Facebook said officers responded Wednesday morning to a Walmart for a report of a shooting.

Based on statements from witnesses and evidence at the scene, police said it appears the one-year-old and a three-month-old baby were inside a car. The children’s mother and father were both standing outside of the vehicle.

According to police, the one-year-old picked up a gun which was said to be concealed between the seat and the center console, and the gun discharged one time.

Police said the bullet went through the baby’s leg, and through the mother’s arm and into her side.

The baby’s injury is not believed to be life-threatening; the mother’s injury is said to potentially be more serious.

Her condition is not known at this time.