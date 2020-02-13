1  of  14
Closings
1 person injured after partial ceiling collapse in Atlanta airport restaurant

FILE PHOTO: Atlanta International Airport – ATLANTA, GEORGIA – APRIL. 23 2016

ATLANTA (WIAT) — The Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is investigating a ceiling collapse that injured one person. In a couple of tweets, the airport announced the incident happened just before 8 a.m. (7 .am. CST) in a Concourse A restaurant.

According to the airport, emergency crews responded and assessed one customer who requested emergency assistance.

At this time the restaurant is closed and crews are repairing the damage.

The cause of the partial ceiling collapse is under investigation.

