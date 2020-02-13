1 person injured after partial ceiling collapse in Atlanta airport restaurant

ATLANTA (WIAT) — The Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is investigating a ceiling collapse that injured one person. In a couple of tweets, the airport announced the incident happened just before 8 a.m. (7 .am. CST) in a Concourse A restaurant.

According to the airport, emergency crews responded and assessed one customer who requested emergency assistance.

At this time the restaurant is closed and crews are repairing the damage.

The cause of the partial ceiling collapse is under investigation.

Shortly before 8 am today a portion of ceiling in a restaurant on Concourse A fell. Emergency crews responded and assessed at least one customer who requested emergency assistance. The restaurant is closed, repairs are ongoing, and there is no impact to ATL operations. 1/2 — Atlanta Airport (@ATLairport) February 13, 2020

An investigation into the cause of the partial ceiling collapse is underway 2/2 — Atlanta Airport (@ATLairport) February 13, 2020

LATEST POSTS