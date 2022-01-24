1 in 3 Americans say money makes them happier than love, survey finds

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A new report issued by lendingtree.com finds that one-third of Americans say money brings more happiness than love.

According to a survey of consumers nationwide, Millenials, men and those earning six-figure salaries are more likely to report that money brings more happiness than romance.

Additionally, 65% of six-figure earners report that money has made them happy in the long term, but 63% of surveyed individuals earning less than $35,000 a year say that spending money has only made them temporarily happy.

When it comes to what people spend money on when looking for happiness, travel is one of the top experiences people shell out for, along with food and clothing.

But half of the respondents also report that money has caused unhappiness, with many citing feeling used and being asked for money as top causes.

lendingtree.com is an online loan marketplace for various financial borrowing needs.