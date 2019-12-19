Suspect, victim dead in Westerly shooting; at least 2 others hurt

WESTERLY, R.I. (WPRI) — At least one person is dead and two others are injured following a shooting at the Babcock Village housing complex in Westerly. Law enforcement sources also confirm the suspect is dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Here’s the latest information as it comes in.

UPDATE 1:43 p.m.

Two law enforcement sources confirm to Target 12’s Tim White that the Westerly shooting suspect is dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

UPDATE 1:31 p.m.

WPRI 12 crews in Westerly report the scene is no longer active and law enforcement is de-escalating its presence, with some vehicles departing.

UPDATE 1:17 p.m.

Property Advisory Group & Affordable Housing Strategies, Inc., owner of Babcock Village, released the following statement about Thursday’s shooting:

“We are shocked and saddened that this tragedy has occurred. Our priority, as always, is the safety of our residents and staff. We are working with law enforcement to address this situation, and further questions should be referred to the Westerly Police and Rhode Island State Police.”

UPDATE 1:06 p.m.

All after-school activities are canceled, according to a tweet from the school’s athletics account.

UPDATE 12:52 p.m.

No suspect is in custody yet in connection with the Babcock Village shooting, according to R.I. State Police Col. James Manni. The scene around the incident remains active, he said.

Westerly Public Schools are no longer on lockdown, according to the town police.

The district also tweeted that the high school would be dismissing at 1:20 p.m.

Several local businesses have been on lockdown. It’s not clear if the lockdown has ended for everyone. Eyewitness News was there as a mom and her two kids were released from a local dentist’s office with a police escort.

UPDATE 12:43 p.m.

Rep. Samuel Azzinaro, D-Westerly, told WPRI 12 during a phone interview he was safe at home and tracking the situation closely.

He described the area around Babcock Village, which is for low- and moderate-income residents, as a busy corridor with several homes and businesses.

“I don’t remember anything like this happening in Westerly – ever,” he said. “I guess every city and town is vulnerable to this kind of thing.”

UPDATE 12:38 p.m.

Col. James Manni confirms one person has died following a shooting at Babcock Village in Westerly. At least two other people were hurt. He said the scene is still active.

Eyewitness News reporter Anita Baffoni reports that armored trucks and the bomb squad drove to the scene a short time ago.

Connecticut State Police confirmed troopers are covering the border between Westerly and Connecticut. The housing complex is one mile from the border with Stonington, Ct.

UPDATE 12:31 p.m.

Officials have said there are at least three victims in the Westerly incident.

Hospital spokespersons confirm one victim is at Rhode Island Hospital and a second victim is at Westerly Hospital. Their conditions remain unknown.

The status of the third victim remains unclear at this time.

UPDATE 12:09 p.m.

One patient involved in the incident in Westerly has been transported to Rhode Island Hospital, a hospital spokesperson confirms. The individual’s condition is undetermined at this point, she said.

Rhode Island Hospital is the state’s only Level 1 trauma center.

UPDATE 12:05 p.m.

An employee at In Motion Marine, a nearby business on Cross Street, told WPRI 12 she is one of eight people sheltering in place inside the company’s locked garage. She said they first heard sirens around 10:30 a.m.

“We’re really just waiting for word that he’s been caught so we can leave because we’re kind of trapped in here,” she said. “It’s really scary.”

She described Babcock Village as “pretty much a mellow place,” adding, “I’m very surprised.”

UPDATE 11:56 a.m.

Police in Stonington, Connecticut, confirm they have units on the scene in Westerly.

UPDATE 11:44 a.m.

Westerly Hospital spokesman Bill Hanrahan confirms the hospital – which is about a mile away from Babcock Village – is no longer on lockdown but is on a “heightened sense of security.”

He said doctors there are treating one patient. The hospital could not comment on the type or extent of the injuries.

UPDATE 11:39 a.m.

State police confirm at least three victims. No word on the extent of injuries.

It’s unclear if anyone is in custody.

Several businesses in the area said they have seen multiple emergency vehicles heading toward Babcock Village.

UPDATE 11:36 a.m.

UPDATE 11:31 a.m.

R.I. Department of Health spokesperson Joseph Wendelken said the agency was contacted as a part of the response “for the utilization on our patient tracking system. When there are multiple people involved in one incident, we are able to coordinate if they are getting care at multiple facilities.”

Congressman David Cicilline tweeted that he is monitoring the situation as well.

UPDATE 11:24 a.m.

Here’s a map of where this is happening.

UPDATE 11:14 a.m.

Law enforcement sources tell Eyewitness News there may be multiple victims following a reported shooting in the town.

The shooting reportedly happened at Babcock Village on Cross Street. According to PropertyAdvisoryGroup.com, Babcock Village is affordable housing for the elderly and disabled.

All Westerly Public Schools are in lockdown, according to the district’s Facebook page.

UPDATE 11:11 a.m.

Westerly Hospital confirms they are on lockdown.

Police confirm John Street is shut down.

Col. James Manni confirms state police is sending a tactical team.

UPDATE 11:03 a.m.

According to a tweet from Westerly dispatch, an emergency call came in around 10:30 a.m. to Cross Street.

State police confirm they are assisting.

According to a tweet from Westerly dispatch, an emergency call came in around 10:30 a.m. to Cross Street.

State police confirm they are assisting.