BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – One month from Tuesday marks the start of the World Games.

A big part of those preparations is planning for pop-up storms that may give little warning if people are watching competitions outside.

With 14 venues spread out across the Birmingham metro area, meteorologists at the National Weather Service and public safety leaders have many considerations to keep in mind, like higher altitudes and whether there is shade on the premises.

“It’s going to be a challenge in Birmingham in July,” Warning Coordination Meteorologist John De Block said. “We’re going to be watching for those thunderstorms to pop up and try to give as much lead time as we can to people to take that protective action.”

De Block said the National Weather Service has been working with the Jefferson County Emergency Management Agency to keep people safe. He said it is going to take a coordinated, team effort to protect people from the weather.

“We try to look for any little signature in the atmosphere that might indicate what location the storms might form at,” De Block said.

The plan is to set up headquarters at the EMA office in downtown Birmingham so everyone is working side-by-side to send alerts as quickly as possible.

World Games CEO Nick Sellers spoke with the CBS 42 Morning News on Tuesday and said the athletes will arrive in Birmingham by Independence Day.

“That’s why they’re coming a little early, to get used that southern humidity,” Sellers said. “It’s going to be so exciting to have these athletes from 110 countries competing for gold. Such a special time for Birmingham, so I hope everybody gets a chance to bring their family and come out and see something that’s really once in a lifetime.”

Although exciting, communication will be key to get people out of mother nature’s way.

“The pop-up storm on the average last 30 minutes, so if it takes too long to get that message out, it’ll be over before it starts,” De Block said.

The EMA makes the final calls on what to do, the NWS guides them based on the conditions they are tracking. The World Games sent CBS 42 the following statement:

“As for weather, we will work with our venue managers on a case-by-case basis to ensure the safety of competitors, coaches, players, officials and spectators during The World Games 2022. Through the joint information command, The World Games officials will receive constant guidance from the National Weather Service. In the event of inclement weather, directions will be provided at each venue to promote safety. In the event of a lightning delay, each venue will have directions to help everyone cope with the threat until it has passed.”