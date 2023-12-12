BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The National Weather Service is continuing its damage assessment from this weekend’s storms.

The NWS is reporting signs of small tornadoes that touched down in the Birmingham area.

NWS meteorologist Gary Goggins said after Tuesday’s assessment, it looks like two EF-1 tornadoes touched down between Lakeshore Drive and Highway 280 near Cahaba Heights within a five minute period.

“The bad thing about it is, lots of large trees are in this area. So all those trees fell on people’s houses so there was a lot of loss of property. But fortunately there were no injuries, thankfully there were no injuries in this area so we are very thankful for that,” Goggins said.

Goggins said these kinds of storms are very small and hard to detect, making it difficult for the NWS to issue a tornado warning. He said it’s important to still pay attention and be mindful of severe thunderstorm warnings and tornado watches because these storms can quickly turn into tornadoes.

“It happened around midnight around 12:10, I believe that’s when it touched down west of the interstate. So have a means to wake you up in the middle of the night that way you’re able to get the severe thunderstorm warning and take shelter then. That way once these little spin up tornadoes happen, you’re still in your place of safety,” Goggins said.

Goggins said the next step is to determine the exact size and path of the storms and write up a report. He said there will be an interactive map on the NWS website that pin points the exact path and points of damage.