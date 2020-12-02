National Special Education Day: Down Syndrome Alabama has big hopes for 2021

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Today is special education awareness day and it commemorates the passing of the first federal special education law in the United States in 1972.

Special education has come a long way since then, especially with the help of organizations like Down Syndrome Alabama.

DSA provides hope and support to those with down syndrome along with their families as well. They offer educational resources and networking opportunities throughout all stages of life to ensure that individuals across Alabama with down syndrome can thrive.

As the pandemic has caused hardship in almost every organization, business and household, DSA has struggled with reaching everybody the way they have in years past.

“We feel really bad for our families just because we haven’t been able to give them what we’ve been giving them for so many years which is workshops, seminars, bringing in speakers. We need to target the parents and caregivers who need help with pre-diagnosis and what it’s going to look like on their path,” DSA’s Executive Director Kelly Peoples said.

Peoples has been optimistic about 2021 despite the setbacks this year.

“It’s a little different when you have a child with down syndrome. They’re not typical children. They do things a little different. Then what do you get when you go into school and IEPs and then where do you go after school, what’s postgraduation look like? Are you going to get a job? Do you have a job coach? We just need all these workshops for these parents that we have actually planned for 2021 and we’re going to do them. We’ll have them virtual if we have to,” Peoples explained.

DSA has provided special education to individuals and families and strives to not only educate those in the Down syndrome community but even more beyond that. Their mission is for all individuals with down syndrome to be accepted and included for who they are.

Special Education awareness day provides the opportunity for people to educate themselves on the history and progress within special education, but also to see the impact in education that local organizations like DSA have in communities.