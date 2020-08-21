National Peanut Festival cancels 2020 season due to COVID-19

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The 2020 National Peanut Festival has been “postponed” due to COVID-19 concerns.

According to a press release posted on Facebook, “the Board of the National Peanut Festival, the City of Dothan, Houston County and Reithoffer Shows made the decision to postpone the 2020 National Peanut Festival and all events associated with the Festival until further notice.”

The festival is now scheduled for November 5-14, 2021.

