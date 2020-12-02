National Package Protection Day: How to make sure your packages end up under the tree this Christmas

An employee carries a package at the distribution center of US online retail giant Amazon in Moenchengladbach, on December 17, 2019. (Photo by INA FASSBENDER / AFP) (Photo by INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — As today is National Package Protection Day, it’s the perfect time to look at some tips and tricks on how to keep your holiday packages safe from porch thieves.

Package deliveries not only soar through the holiday season but they have been on the rise since the pandemic. According to parcelpending.com, over 23 million Americans have had a package stolen from their front porch or mailbox.

Here’s how to make sure your holiday packages end up under the tree and not in the hands of a thief who steals packages and Christmas spirit.

There are plenty of gadgets out there that attach to your doorbell and act as a security camera. Although you may be able to catch the thief on the hidden or visible camera, there are steps you can take from simply preventing it in the first place.

Speaking of gadgets, there are new locks that can be controlled from your smartphone. Many people have already had the idea of a box made for packages on the front porch, but what about a box that only unlocks for the local UPS or FedEx driver?

A company called BoxLock offers just that. BoxLock has a mobile app that allows you to lock and unlock the box remotely and even track your packages. This little tool could help keep your packages safe this holiday season.

Some other tips that don’t require purchasing security equipment would be shipping your packages to your work building, having packages held at the post office for pickup, using the ship to store option for online purchases, or just simply being home and present when you know your package is arriving.

Amazon also offers the Key by Amazon which ensures that your Amazon packages are securely delivered inside your garage. It’s free for Prime members and if you try this delivery option, you can get a $30 credit for Amazon.

Beyond that, many shipping companies give you the option to only have your packages delivered upon a signature or you can request that your driver not leave any packages in plain view.

These tricks may sound silly or simple but they could ensure that your Christmas gifts end up wrapped under the tree instead of snagged right off of your front porch.