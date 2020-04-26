National day of prayer call hosted on zoom

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT)– The ULECx invites local Birmingham business leaders and the community to come together for the National Day of Prayer on Thursday, May 7, 2020.

Birmingham’s local business community has held an annual prayer breakfast to celebrate the National Day of Prayer for 55 years and they have no plans to skip it this year. The pandemic may prevent people from gathering but it will not stop the celebration and prayer.

The ULEC has decided to host a zoom call. The prayer zoom call will start at 10 a.m. The dial in number is 205-582-7042, there is no PIN required.

They also invite you to participate in their live podcast Monday, April 27 for additional details about the National Day of Prayer at uberconference.com/ulecx.

For more information and upcoming webinars, visit ULEC Market.

