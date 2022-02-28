BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – The average cost of diesel fuel is over $4 a gallon nationwide, according to AAA. Alabama’s average cost was $3.89 on Monday, up about 36 cents from last month.

These higher prices are impacting truck drivers on roadways across the state.

“The demand is just higher than it’s ever been,” AAA Spokesperson Clay Ingram said. “We’ve seen prices on everything go up noticeably over the last year or so. Gas and diesel fall into those categories as well.”

According to Ingram, the need for goods traveling on roadways directly impacts the price we see at the pump.

The Alabama Trucking Association said our economy relies on trucks to deliver more than 80 percent of the goods we need to feed and clothe our families.

It released this statement:

“Truckers certainly feel the strain of rising fuels costs, and that will exacerbate the inflationary pressures we are already feeling. Drivers have to withstand the fluctuation in fuel prices – at least in the short term. They can recoup some of that by adjusting their rates slightly, but those take time to cycle through. The upshot is rising fuel prices will ultimately pass through to the consumer.”

Historically, diesel has been a cheaper biproduct of gasoline, but not right now.

“While it was a good thing to be able to use that biproduct at a much cheaper price but nowadays it’s priced more than gasoline,” Ingram said.

According to Ingram, it’s too early to tell if the Russia and Ukraine conflict is impacting these costs. He said time will tell based on the type of sanctions placed on Russia.