National Bird Day event at Oak Mountain State Park

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
dauphin island bird_258834

PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – If you’re an ornithologist, or you just really like birds, today’s a good day to grab some binoculars and head outside — it’s National Bird Day!

You can join others to celebrate the day at Oak Mountain State Park.

There’s a Treetop Nature Birds of Prey Tour happening today. The meet up is planned between 1:00 and 2:00 P.M. at the Treetop Nature Trail parking lot.

The only cost– the park entrance fees.

There’s a few activities planned throughout the afternoon, so you have plenty of ways to celebrate!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories