National Bird Day event at Oak Mountain State Park

PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – If you’re an ornithologist, or you just really like birds, today’s a good day to grab some binoculars and head outside — it’s National Bird Day!

You can join others to celebrate the day at Oak Mountain State Park.

There’s a Treetop Nature Birds of Prey Tour happening today. The meet up is planned between 1:00 and 2:00 P.M. at the Treetop Nature Trail parking lot.

The only cost– the park entrance fees.

There’s a few activities planned throughout the afternoon, so you have plenty of ways to celebrate!