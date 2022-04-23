TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) – On Friday, race weekend in Talladega kicked off with NASCAR legend Clint Bowyer, a two-time Talladega Superspeedway winner, getting inducted into the Talladega Walk of Fame.

It’s a ceremony that hasn’t happened in nearly a decade and timed with Bowyer calling the Geico 500 this weekend. The ceremony marks the beginning of a turning point for the City of Talladega.

Bowyer is joining track legends lining Davey Allison Memorial Park.

“No place has fans like Talladega and the interaction over the years with the fans is something I cherish forever,” Bowyer said. “It’s a big honor. Talladega has meant a lot to me over the years. I’ve had a lot of success on the racetrack and a lot of good times, I really have.”

The Walk of Fame induction ceremony is a puzzle piece of the city’s revitalization efforts.

“We have to bring the energy back to the city. When they’re there, we have 56 attractions here in the city while also being at the race,” City Manager Seddrick Hill said.

Hill said it’s been Bowyer’s time for a while with another special induction of the park’s co-founder, Ken Allen, Sr. who didn’t want to take all the credit.

“That’s what has brought this back to get it started again,” Allen said.

Starting this back-to-normal Talladega weekend the right way.

“Get your butts out to this racetrack, I’m telling you it’s going to be a wild weekend,” Bowyer said.

The city was able to launch an entertainment district last Monday and plans to put in a Main Street of Alabama application next month to help continue an economic growth downtown.