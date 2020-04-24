NASCAR owner auctioning memorabilia to help during COVID-19 pandemic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Richard Childress knows it’ll be hard to part ways with one of the Dale Earnhardt cars he owns, but he says it’s easier knowing he’s doing it for a good cause.

The Richard Childress Racing owner has 44 cars driven by the late NASCAR legend. He’s auctioning one of those along with dozens of other pieces of memorabilia to raise money for COVID-19 relief.

“If I can just play a little small (part), and RCR play just a little small part in making a difference in someone’s day or the difference in someone’s life, it’ll mean the world to me,” Childress said.

Some of the money raised from the auction will go to Feeding America, an organization that’s supporting food banks and providing meals for out-of-school kids. Childress also plans to use the proceeds to buy masks and other safety equipment for first responders and front-line workers.

To bid on the memorabilia click here.

Meanwhile, RCR’s two Cup series drivers will compete in the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series this weekend. It’s a virtual racing series involving NASCAR drivers that has aired on television since the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of races. Childress says it’s been good for the sport to have virtual racing for fans to watch in the absence of races.

“It’s letting a lot of new fans and a lot of the younger generation be able to see racing and understand,” he said. “And it’s been some really good racing on there. I’ve watched about every one of them.”

This week’s race, the GEICO 70 at Talladega Superspeedway, is Sunday at 1 p.m.

