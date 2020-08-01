NASA confirms SpaceX Crew Dragon will splashdown in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Flo. (WKRG) — NASA confirmed on their blog that SpaceX Crew Dragon will splashdown in Pensacola, Florida on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020.

Weather conditions according to NASA are a “Go” but Hurricane Isaias will still be monitored and evaluate any impact the storm may have on the splashdown site.

SpaceX will monitor weather conditions until 2.5 hours before scheduled undocking when they will proceed with departure. Splashdown is scheduled for 6:34 P.M. local time.

Live coverage will begin at 4:15 P.M. here.

Click here to read the 10 things you need to know from NASA on this historical splashdown.

