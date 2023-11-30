HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A mystery dog illness continues to spread across the U.S., leaving a growing number of dog owners concerned. The culprit behind the illness is unknown, as symptoms closely mimic those of other viral infections like influenza.

“It starts with relatively straightforward symptoms that appear more benign, but then it quickly progresses to much more severe symptoms such as pneumonia or even trouble breathing,” South Huntsville Veterinary Hospital’s Dr. Wesley Clendinen said.

Just like influenza, the illness latches on to any breed… no matter its age.

“We could get into the potential undocumented numbers within the stray populations, but the vast majority (the higher risk population) of animals is those that are coming into contact with other dogs on a more dense or increased frequency,” Dr. Clendinen added.

An unknown and potentially deadly canine respiratory illness began in one western state this summer, and now spans more than a dozen states. That’s according to the American Veterinary Medical Association. The association says as of Monday, the disease has been reported in 14 states stretching from Florida to California.

The cause of the mysterious illness remained under investigation.

Dr. Clendinen says the best thing you can do is make sure your dog is fully vaccinated.

“In the meantime, monitor for symptoms. The second you see your dog starting to sneeze, have eye discharge, or cough… or even just act under the weather… go ahead and contact your veterinarian,” he said.

Dr. Clendinen adds it’s best to act fast and not wait for symptoms to clear up.

“In the areas that are higher density for this more virulent pathogen and the more severe symptoms… there have been deaths associated with that. Fortunately, in North Alabama, at this time… we have not seen an increase density of this more severe respiratory case,” the doctor said.