TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Many are keeping the Murray State University softball team in their prayers after the team bus crashed into a logging truck while travelling to Tuscaloosa for the NCAA softball tournament Wednesday night.

Murray State coach, Kara Amundson, tells CBS 42 she is relieved that all of her players are doing okay and are ready to compete Friday in the tournament.

“That moment is something no one wants to have happen and I think God had His hand on us, said Amundson. “And for us to be able to walk away and be here to run outside and play, we are super blessed because it could have looked different than it did. We are very fortunate.”

Three Murray State players were taken to DCH Hospital, but their injuries were not life threatening.

Thursday morning all the teams competing in the tournament practiced at Rhoads softball stadium. CBS 42 spoke to fans, like Ron Prottsman and his wife, who drove from Panama City to watch the competition.

Prottsman said although he is an Alabama fan, he is rooting for Murray State.

“I think anytime people are trying to do the right thing and have a setback I think it’s good to pray for them and lift them. It’s not just the Murray state fans and the Chattanooga fans, I think everyone wants to wish them well,” said Prottsman.

Coach Kara Amundson said she is thankful to everyone who sent prayers and showed support for her players and staff.

“One of our players got flowers sent from her home church today. Just incredible gestures,” said Amundson. “I could go down the list of all the people who have helped us in our moment of need, and I couldn’t be more grateful for that for sure.”

The NCAA softball tournament begins Friday afternoon.