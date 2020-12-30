Murders increase by 13% this year in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — 105 people were murdered in Birmingham since December 29, 2019.

Last year, Mayor Randall Woodfin declared gun violence a public health crisis. This year, we’ve seen that number climb 13% from 93 people.

These statistics do not include the 15 justifiable homicides in 2020. The term homicide encompasses any scenario that resulted in someone’s life ending.

62 of the 105 murder cases remain unsolved. Woodfin said this is because of fear of retaliation from police, a “no-snitch” culture, or that people think street justice is better than criminal justice.

Woodfin recounted losing his brother to gun violence in 2012. He said the reason his brother’s murderer was convicted because a witness stepped in and shared their account.

“If this witness had not come forward, if she had not come forward to testify, then my brother’s case would still be unsolved today,” he said. “And that’s how it works. Families members, neighbors and witnesses need to rally for every murder, like they’d do for their own families.”

The city has confiscated 2,541 guns in the last year. More than 2017, 2018, or 2019. Yet murders continue to climb.

“We need everyone to be involved. If you see something, say something,” said Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith. “We need you and everyone in this community to work cohesively with our department.”

Smith said every category of crime has decreased, with the exception of murder. In 2021, the police department will be rolling out new programs to lower all categories of crime, like tracking repeat domestic violence offenders.

To watch the full news conference, click here.