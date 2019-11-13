Murder trial underway for man accused of killing gas station clerk

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A murder trial is underway in Tuscaloosa for a man accused of killing a gas station store clerk. Prosecutors say Dewan Hampton is responsible for the death of Sheila Britton.

After picking a jury, testimony got underway late Tuesday afternoon around 3 p.m. CBS 42 was in court as Tuscaloosa Deputies walked murder suspect Dewan Hampton into the courtroom, he hid his face from our camera and had nothing to say.

Tuscaloosa Police Captain Brad Mason says he along with the District Attorney’s Office wants justice for Sheila Britton.

“Well, obviously this was a serious case because someone lost their life and so it’s important that we do the best job we can as the police department to investigate this both for miss Britton and her family and for justice to be brought,” Mason said.

Police say Hampton and another man 52-year-old Michael Burrell stole three cases of beer from the Shell food mart on Skyland Boulevard in July 2018.

Sheila Britton ran outside and tried to get the beer back and was dragged by the suspect’s car through the parking lot. She later died from her injuries. Britton worked at the gas station in Tuscaloosa for nearly twenty years.

“Obviously we will let the court decide what happens to them, we feel like we did a good job investigating it and presented a solid case. And I am sure the DA’s office will do a good job presenting the case and we hope the jury will do their job,” Mason said.

The Tuscaloosa County District Attorneys office tells CBS 42 they expect the trial to be finished by Thursday. Suspect Michael Burrell will be tried at another date.

