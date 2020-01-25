Munford teen charged in triple murder of family makes first court appearance

TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Munford teenager accused of killing three family members had his first appearance in court Friday afternoon Talladega County.

Cameras weren’t allowed in the courtroom, but CBS 42 set up a camera in the hallway, showing 16-year-old Landon Durham facing the judge.

Durham is charged with capital murder in the stabbing deaths of his mother, Christina and two younger brothers, Branson and Baron, sometime Tuesday.

Family members of Durham were in tears and leaned on each other for support when charges were announced.

Durham will now be represented by attorney Mark Nelson, who has practiced law since the 1990s.

Since Durham’s arrest, no motive for the murders has been publicly discussed by law enforcement.

A preliminary hearing will be held Feb. 28, where the judge will decide whether there is enough probable cause in the case to go to a grand jury.

LATEST POSTS