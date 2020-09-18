Multiple reports of stolen catalytic converters in south Talladega County

TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — There have been a series of thefts of catalytic converters in Talladega County. Four different locations have reported similar incidents.

Sgt. Investigator Al Crow is overseeing the investigation. He says the first of these thefts began one month ago, and the most recent report was submitted Thursday morning.

“We have received several reports, all the way up to today as a matter of fact, in reference to the same thing,” Sgt. Crow said.

A small church in Childersburg had the catalytic converter taken from their church bus. A few vehicles at Ponder Plumbing in Sylacauga had the same thing happen.

“This is what they cut out on one of the vehicles,” said Adam Ponder, the business owner as he pointed to the damage. “Cut the catalytic converter off with a saw.”

Ponder estimated the damages and stolen items from his property to be roughly $10,000.

“As someone who tries to give back to the community, this just takes away the money that we have to give back to the community,” said Ponder.

Ponder said this isn’t the first time criminals paid him a visit. He has surveillance cameras throughout his property, which show the criminals in the distance with flashlights. The video was handed over to the Talladega County Sheriff’s office as evidence.

The sheriff’s office is working alongside Childersburg police to see if there is a connection between the thefts.

LATEST POSTS