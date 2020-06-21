Multiple people injured in Auburn shooting

AUBURN, Ala. (WIAT) — Mulitple people were injured in a shooting in Auburn near Railroad Avenue early Sunday morning.

Auburn University Campus Safety issued a “secure in place” alert on Facebook to residents after gunshots were fired. Auburn Police responded to complaints of shots fired at a residence located on the 600 Block of Railroad Avenue at 12:12 a.m Sunday, June 21. Upon arrival, police saw four individuals suffering from gunshot wounds.

One victim was treated and released on the scene, another victim was taken to East Alabama Medical Emergency Room, the third victim was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional, and the fourth victim was air lifted to Baptist Medical Center South in Montgomery, Alabama in critical condition.

The other three victims did not suffer from any life threatening injuries.

The Auburn Police are still investigating the case. There are currently no suspects in custody. Police are asking if you have any information to contact detectives at 334-501-3140 or use the tip line at 334-246-1391.

LATEST POSTS