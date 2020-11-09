Movie theaters work hard to stay afloat amid the pandemic

ALABASTER, Ala. (WIAT) — Movie theaters nationwide are struggling as they cope with low attendance at the box office as the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact communities.

Amstar Alabaster is among many of these facilities working to stay afloat.

“Nationwide as an industry for 2020 we are looking at an almost 90% loss from year to year,” General Manager of Amstar Alabaster, Justin Poole, said.

“The movies is just awesome you get the theater to yourself and it’s not crowded with no people talking and laughing,” Tommy Robertson, a local resident, said.

“Since people aren’t going they have to rely more on things like direct access from like Amazon and different places. So that would also bring down the job industry,” Caleb Highdon, another local resident, said.

The theater has made some changes to hopefully motivate more people to come out including releasing new films.

“We had ‘Let ’em go’ this week we have ‘Freaky Friday’ next week,” Poole said. “We have several films coming over the holidays. We are also doing private rentals, so people can rent out the theater for a cheaper rate than normal.”

Poole believes their low attendance may be from people not knowing they have reopened or some fearing safety concerns. He wants to assure the public they are exercising extreme caution placing social distancing reminders throughout the building and enforcing all COVID-19 guidelines.

“We have a stringent cleaning system in place,” Poole said. “This is safe and we want them to come back.”

Poole says he expects more changes in the theater business ahead to hopefully draw more attendance. This includes theaters looking to offer more amenities including serving more adult beverages.

LATEST HEADLINES