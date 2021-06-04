Movie ‘Frienemy for Life’ will be shot in Pinson

PINSON, Ala. (WIAT) — A new movie is set to begin shooting in Pinson soon and the production team behind it is looking for people to star in it.

The film, “Frienemy for Life,” is the story about two girls who grow up in Pinson and vow to be best friends forever.

“The movie is going to jump about 20 years later and they work for a law firm,” producer DieDra Ruff of KeiDie Ruff Films said. “They’re still the best of friends, but you know, friendship goes through some challenges and that’s what’s going to happen.”

On Saturday, there will be a casting call at Old Rock Church at 4509 Pinson Boulevard from 10 a.m. to noon. The following characters will be up for casting:

Main Characters

Alice (black, early 30s)

Emma (white, early 30s)

Mr. Bronson, lawyer (white, mid 30s)

Ronnie, Alice’s stepdad (black, 50s)

Sandra, Alice’s stepsister (black, early 30s)

Sub Characters

Mama Rose, Alice’s mother: (black, 50s)

Young Alice (black, ~13)

Young Emma (white, ~13)

Young Sandra (black, ~13)

Young Devin (black, ~13)

Young Trevor (white, ~13)

Adult Devin (black, early 30s)

Adult Trevor (white, early 30s)

Nick (white, 30s)

Those who wish to audition are encouraged to bring a headshot and bio with them.

A shooting schedule for the movie has not been announced.

For more information, call 404-379-0096.