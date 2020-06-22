Mountaintop Community Church hosting panel on race and faith Monday in Vestavia Hills

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WIAT) — Before the death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis last month, Pastor Carter McInnis was planning a series of sermons on race relations for the fall at Mountaintop Community Church. However, following Floyd’s death and the nationwide protests that ensued, McInnis decided those conversations were needed now.

Today and next Monday, the church will host panel discussions in a series called “Conversations About Faith and Race.” McInnis told CBS 42 that several both black and white church members will be involved in those conversations. He said the goal is to share stories to help understand people’s experiences, especially when it comes to being black in America.

“We come at this from love for one another,” McInnis said. “Love, listen and lead to figure out where we go from here. How can we lead in our homes, in our community, in our church?”

The discussions are open to the public. Tonight’s event starts at 6:30 p.m. The second part of the event is next Monday at 6:30 p.m. Mountaintop Church is requiring registration for admission in order to track how many people will be attending for social distancing purposes. It is free to attend the sessions.

Registration can be done here.

