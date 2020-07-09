Mountain Brook police searching for break-in suspect

MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WIAT) — The Mountain Police Department issued an alert to residents on Facebook to be on the lookout for the individual below.

This person is a suspect for the break-in at the high school Sunday and Wednesday.

Police are asking if you have any information on the suspect, call the police department immediately at 205-802-2414.

