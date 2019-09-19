Mountain Brook PD donates reflective light gear to cross country runners

MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WIAT) — The Mountain Brook Junior High cross country team should be a little more visible from now on.

The Mountain Brook Police Department donated some lighted armbands to the team for when they run in the mornings before the sun comes up.

Police Chief, Ted Cook, said they got the idea from a tip they received.

“Overnight someone had seen the junior high runners in the morning at low light conditions and they used the website to send in a suggestion because they remembered these lights in the past,” Cook said.

The bands have two settings. If you click the on the button once, then the light stays on. Then if you click it again, it makes the blue light flicker. There is also some reflective material on the velcro.

The cross country team is packed with a large group of students and the lights will help them as they train this season.

The gear is not restricted to the school though, anyone in the community can stop by the Mountain Brook Police Department between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. to pick one up while supplies last.

One Mountain Brook resident Dan Barham heard about the light gear armbands and picked some up.

“When I heard about the little wrist bands that were given out I was all about it and wanted two or three of them so I can be seen while I’m out running,” Barham said.

Chief Cook asked drivers to be mindful of not only runners and bicyclists but for people who are near the road on crosswalks. Not everyone has a light reflector, so drivers and pedestrians alike should be cautious.