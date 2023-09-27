BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The man believed to have been involved in a deadly wreck where a 19-year-old woman was killed has now been charged with manslaughter in her death.

Gabriel Alexander Uncapher, 20, was arrested Tuesday and charged with manslaughter in the death of Virginia Elizabeth Davis, who was killed in a wreck along Hwy. 280 on June 18. Uncapher was subsequently released from the Birmingham Jail after posting $30,000 bond.

Davis, known as “Cricket” to friends and family, died when the Jeep Grand Cherokee that Uncapher was allegedly driving struck a guardrail along Hwy. 280 at approximately 1:36 a.m. June 18, according to a civil lawsuit filed against Uncapher.

The lawsuit states that prior to the crash, Davis and Uncapher had been to a concert at Zydeco. Lawyers representing Davis’ estate claimed he was allegedly drunk at the time of the crash. Uncapher was reportedly 19 years old at the time of the crash.

Davis, who graduated from The Altamont School, had just finished her first year at the University of Alabama before she died.